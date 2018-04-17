Rising CO2 emissions cause for concern

According to the Carbon Dioxide Information Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee CO2 emissions have increased by 90 percent since 1970 and keep rising each year. Emissions from fossil fuel combustion accounts for most of this increase. This is a very dangerous situation. 195 nations have signed on with the Paris Climate Agreement in hopes of reversing this trend of rising CO2 emissions. The U.S. is the only country that is planning to pull out of this agreement.
Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL) has a plan to help reverse this dangerous trend. It is called "Carbon Fee and Dividend." By placing an initial fee of $15 per ton of CO2 emissions and then raising the fee each year by $10 we can discourage the use of fossil fuels and encourage the use of clean energy. The revenue collected would be returned in equal amounts to citizens of the U.S.
