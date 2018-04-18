Missing Middle changes done in Tacoma

If you want to see what the missing middle changes will look like in your neighborhood, just drive around North Tacoma from Division Avenue to Alder Street and Sixth Avenue to North Yakima. There you will see single-family homes next to multi-family dwellings. The yards are next to concrete block walls of four-plexes and courtyard apartments. This was allowed for many years until the residents realized the loss of value in their homes and went through the process of becoming an historic district, which has its own challenges and restrictions.
