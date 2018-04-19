No fireworks in Tumwater

It both amazes me and angers me that after the majority of registered voters in Tumwater voted to ban fireworks back in 2016, that those who profit from selling fireworks decided to lead and finance a petition drive to reintroduce this measure again in 2018, hoping for a difference outcome at the cost of over $100,000 to our city and its taxpayers. These same individuals also included in the ballot wording that prohibits the City of Tumwater or fire officials from interfering in the discharging of fireworks even when there is a restricted fire ban in effect.
There are many that will argue that prohibiting the purchase of fireworks infringes upon their rights, but what about the rights of those that want to protect their homes from a potential fire hazard, the effects these loud noises have on our pets, or the effects it may have on the many military personnel that suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD). Although we may be prohibited from obtaining and shooting off personal fireworks, the City of Tumwater provides its citizens the opportunity to see a safe and spectacular fireworks at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course on July 4.
