Big Shoe raises $41,000 for homeless kids

A really big thanks to the Brothers Four and everyone who played a role in Entertainment Explosion’s A Really Big Shoe 12 benefit concert for homeless kids held Feb. 25 at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts. Together we raised an amazing $41,600, for a 12-year total of just over $317.000.
In April we distributed $4,000 checks (up from $2,900) to Community Youth Services and the Tumwater, North Thurston, Olympia, Shelton, Tenino, Rainier, Rochester and Yelm school districts. The money is used to help more than 2,000 homeless kids, and 4,000 served by CYS.
In the past, the money has been used for shoes, clothes, food, shelter, restroom and shower fees, school and band and sports and graduation fees, special classes, and whatever is deemed appropriate for these kids.
Brothers Four member Mike McCoy runs a small non-profit where he makes handmade acoustic guitars for worthy teenagers across the country. In April, we gave new guitars to two homeless students — one from North Thurston and one from Tumwater!
Kudos go to all sponsors, in-kind supporters, 792 audience members (up from 543), school boards and administrators, media partners, Washington Center staff, and all those who performed in the lobby.
