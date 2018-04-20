Vote No on Tumwater’s Initiative 1

In deciding how to vote on any issue, there are certain criteria to measure. In this case, measure the benefits against the risks involved. You use the same criteria when deciding on a new medication, whether for a sick child or an elderly parent. Do the benefits outweigh the risks? Or in deciding where to make an investment.
In this case, look at the benefits of allowing fireworks in neighborhoods and forests throughout our town. The benefits? The ‘feel good’ rush from expressing our joy for the birth of our country in 1776; gathering friends and family together. All good things to do that we do at other times in the year.
What are the risks? You don’t have to be a rocket scientist for this one. “Fireworks” says it all. Does everyone know someone who was injured setting off fireworks? I know many. Since parties usually involve alcoholic beverages, the chance of error greatly increases and so does the possibility of injury. Then add the risks of setting our houses on fire? Of starting forest fires?
The risks are so far greater than that feeling of togetherness with family and friends, particularly since that joy of family and friends coming together can be practiced all year long.
Finally, I do not appreciate outside money-makers involving themselves for the sake of money in our peaceful, gentle town.
Please, please, exercise your hard-won right to vote and vote no on Initiative 1.
