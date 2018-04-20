Initiative 1 disrupts more than peace and quiet

The citizens of Tumwater have already spoken on the subject of fireworks: We wanted them banned! Now I learn that the fireworks industry has financed a campaign to overturn that decision costing taxpayers $115,000 for a special ballot measure.
Fireworks terrify my small dogs to the point that in past years they have refused to go outside for days following the 4th of July neighborhood explosions. The noise and disruption often starts ahead of the holiday and lingers for several days after.
I’m also concerned for the potential fire danger. I have witnessed neighbors shooting rockets out over the greenbelt area adjacent to our neighborhood. This protected wildlife area has been tinder dry in recent summers. I understand that the proposed rules would not allow for emergency restrictions even when fire danger is extreme.
Finally I object to the disruption of my peace and quiet.
FYI, last fall someone came to my door asking me to sign the petition to overturn the fireworks ban. When I advised this fellow that I declined to sign the petition because of my concern for my dogs, he countered that I was preventing his children from having the “normal childhood experience” of fireworks for the 4th of July. When I suggested that they could enjoy fireworks at one of the community fireworks displays, he countered with an obscenity, made a hand gesture and stomped off. Do you suppose he was paid by the fireworks industry to gather signatures?
