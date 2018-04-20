No to fireworks to protect our neighborhoods

I have lived in Tumwater on the south end of Tumwater Hill for 14 years. Every July we have to stay home with a garden hose at the ready to protect our roof and yard from those “private backyard fireworks celebrations” claimed by the people supporting this initiative.
Something that explodes over my house is neither “private” nor “backyard.” Nobody in the neighborhood gets any sleep as explosions go on well beyond the midnight cutoff. The next morning we have to clean the street, sidewalk, and yard of the littered sticks, plastic, and paper. And in dry years, as we had last summer, the threat of fire puts us all in serious danger.
Vote no on Initiative 1, and bring some peace back to our neighborhoods.
