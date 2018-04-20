Backyard fireworks not worth the risk

As the signs for and against Proposition 1 in Tumwater crop up in neighborhoods, I am reminded of the danger from fireworks I experienced as a journalist in Alaska. I was sent to photograph a New Year’s Eve display put on by professionals, in the middle of a frozen lake where there was no danger of starting a fire. Safe, right? All was well until one of the rockets, instead of soaring up hundreds of feet as planned, exploded at less than 50 feet. The sound was deafening, sparks and ash rained down on the ordinance crew and me, and I gave up covering fireworks displays. Those were trained fireworks guys. The average backyard local with a bottle rocket isn’t. Neighbor’s roofs, your kids’ eyesight — are they worth the risk?
Comments