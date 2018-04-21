We all need to try a taste of boycott

Thank you, Fred Meyer, for not selling guns, and thank you, Fred Meyer, for telling me that you aren’t selling guns.
In my small way I’m joining the anti-gun crusade by not buying from stores that sell AR-15 guns or any other weapons knowingly not designed for legally shooting game. My few pennies won’t make an impact on the gun control concerns facing the nation, but I have the satisfaction of knowing that those few pennies won’t be used to manufacture or sell guns to those unable to handle them appropriately.
I welcome merchants who advise me that they are not making or selling weapons that can land in the wrong hands.
