Habitat for Humanity Women Build changing lives

I never thought I was low-income until I tried to find affordable housing. As a single mom of three with a bachelor’s degree working full time, it shouldn’t be this hard. Rent in our area is through the roof. According to rentcafe.com, the average price of a two-bedroom apartment in Olympia is $1,210. If I want enough space for my kids and I, a two-bedroom apartment would take up half of my income.
South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity is changing lives one home at a time. Their vision of providing safe, adequate, affordable housing for low-income families not only helps people like me find an affordable place to live, they are helping me fulfill a dream of home ownership — something I never thought possible in this area.
May 7 to 12, South Puget Sound Habitat is hosting its first ever Women Build. Not only will this event raise awareness regarding the need for affordable housing in Olympia, it will teach women valuable construction skills and help them to feel empowered. Corporate sponsors and individual fundraisers will make it a huge success.
It’s amazing to think that this group is making such a big impact in the lives of families like mine. I wish more people knew this was happening!
