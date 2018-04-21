Fireworks should be left to the professionals

On April 24, the citizens of Tumwater will be asked to vote in a special election to overturn the city’s current policy banning individual fireworks. Olympia and Lacey have banned such fireworks for several years. Several years ago on July 4, a personal fireworks created a brush fire in the back of the house across our street which resulted in several fire trucks responding to put out the fire. This created great anxiety and fear on the part of homeowners in our neighborhood.
Why should our firefighters be risking their lives due to careless fireworks use? Why should our homes be put at risk year after year? Why should we have to spend late nights comforting our frightened and shaking children and pets from the ceaseless booms and blasts? Why should we have to walk through fireworks debris throughout our community streets after July 4?
Let’s leave the fireworks displays, which we all enjoy, to the professionals with the many fine public fireworks events in the area. The fireworks industry has financed this initiative and we in Tumwater are being forced to spend over $100,000 in taxpayer money on a second vote. (A similar vote in 2016 supported the current City Council ban on fireworks.)
We applaud the Tumwater firefighters who have taken a strong position in opposing this initiative. We urge our neighbors in Tumwater to vote no on Proposition 1.
