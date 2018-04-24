Funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia vital

The Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Alzheimer’s Disease facts and figures report reveals that, for the second consecutive year, the total national cost of caring for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias will exceed a quarter of a trillion dollars, amounting to $277 billion in 2018.
In Washington state, there are more than 110,000 people living with Alzheimer’s dementia. My father was stricken with this debilitating disease. Sadly, we lost him two years ago. I worried every day about how to maintain his care/quality of life. As a concerned citizen, I join the Alzheimer’s Association in advocating for more attention to this public health crisis.
Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in the country. Medicare and Medicaid cover the lion’s share — $186 billion, or 67 percent, of the total health care and long-term care payments for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Protecting these programs is vital. Finding a treatment that delays the onset of Alzheimer’s will prevent the cost of the disease from engulfing Medicare and Medicaid.
National Institutes of Health scientists recommended that Congress increase funding of Alzheimer’s and dementia research by over $425 million in fiscal year 2019.
The financial toll of this disease – on individuals living with the disease, their families, and the community – is too high. I urge Congressman Denny Heck to continue his support for people with dementia and those who care for them by working to pass these needed funds.
