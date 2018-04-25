Respect, separation of church and state needed for true multi-culturism

Trying to understand “white privilege,” “multi-culturalism,” “tolerance,” my concept of music explains distinct epochs, ethnicities, cultures, which, by their very nature, are incomparable, e.g. of totally different backgrounds, character, and living standards. Left to their own devices, prior to British, later on American Imperialism, primitive native ways nurtured the environment at the expense of human life, comfort, health, education, and what we consider progress. Thus, white interference helped bring about changes, which, however, went way overboard in every conceivable aspect, challenging our current youth to deal with. Tobacco, narcotics, tattoos, pop cultic commercial noises do not constitute culture, despite that word’s multiple nuances. Culture stems from the ground up. Language, art, music, over victorious refugees 12 hour flight to the west coast spanned 200 years, a mind boggling condensation. Prof. Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s “Finding Your Roots,” a one-man campaign to assent a blacker, browner America, has revealed this nation’s deplorably ugly past based on land grabs, resource exploitation, sheer business greed under the cloak of evangelism’s double standard of slavery.
What are realistic newcomers to do to get out of their quagmire? Denying advanced cultural history would throw the baby out with the bath water. Instead, we need to insist on separation of church and state, preservation of the environment, to live frugally, respect, help others, as our only options. Erich Fromner thought that ideal “America’s” culture could be political involvement. Democracy, minus money’s sinister role.
