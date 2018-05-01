We can do better than work requirements

Job training programs shouldn't be paid for by taking away food from low-income households.
Leaders in Congress are debating a bill that would actually take away food from people struggling to find work. The draft Farm Bill would impose a series of harsh new "work requirements," jeopardizing access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a proven beneficial program that has moved millions of Americans above the poverty lines.
Congress needs to know that so-called "work requirements" don't work. Cutting people off from access to food doesn't help them make ends meet: it just leaves them hungry and weakened.
I urge the readers to tell their elected members of Congress to vote against a bill that only worsens poverty, inequality and food insecurity. Penalizing families in this way is simply wrong.
Comments