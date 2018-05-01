Park development is true City Council plan

Well, if nothing else, the Olympia City Council should receive high marks for consistency. Several years ago they asked taxpayers for funds to purchase land for parks. That didn’t happen. Instead, the money was used for “other things.”
Just recently, they did it again: Asked the taxpayer for money to purchase land for parks, especially the LBA Woods. This time they were true to their word. They purchased the land. Can you guess what they did with it? You’re right! They developed it.
Right in the middle of the woods they have constructed an enormous water tower on multiple acres that they clear-cut. Rather than put the monstrosity next to the other one on Boulevard Road, they destroyed the heart of the park. “Just following the advice of our consultants,” they tell us. (Wonder why “consultant” is becoming a dirty word?)
Think that’s all they had in mind? Now they are planning to put an arterial right through the park. Too bad if any little children get run over. Too bad if the intersection of Log Cabin Road and North Avenue become gridlock. Nothing a roundabout or two won’t cure. (Local residents: guard your houses!) Apparently the city prefers to concentrate growth on its boundaries. (Could have fooled me. I thought they wanted to concentrate it downtown.)
So, now we know why the City Council wants us to provide funds for parks: So they can develop them!
Got us again. “Fool me once…” And so on.
Comments