Who is really responsible for chemical attack

I read this newspaper every day with a focus on the international news. I’ve read that Syrian government forces have been beating the heck out of the various opposing forces. From the articles I read, the opposing forces are down to their last bit of territory.
An April 13 article said our intelligence sources have not assigned blame for the chemical attack. Apparently only the French have at this time. I wonder if the opposing forces, which are a conglomerate of Islamic groups, staged this attack to lure us in. Why would a superior military on the verge of winning resort to a desperate weapon?
