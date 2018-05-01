Ode to Mother Nature and pets

My beloved pets through the years — Bailey, Suzi, and Quizzerbone and Speedo — gave me many cherished memories of life and living in this incredible world. They were so much more than faithful companions and beloved pets.
I guess I have always been confused about “understanding life” but I recently learned a lot when in my incredible cat Speedo’s last dying moments he willed himself to make it to the back porch to lay down; to breath, to smell, to feel the breeze and watch the world go by for a short time more. His eyes were once again focused and clear, without pain, and full of pleasure once again. When his beautiful loving face looked up at me, it transported him together with me to a place I now understand. It was magic and the way of life.
For all the unforgettable reasons that animals have made our lives so incredible, please go out of your way daily to be kind to them.
Please go down to the nearest Humane Society and make a significant donation. You can end this day as a giver of life to many needy dogs and cats. Each dollar may buy them minutes, hours, days or weeks of time that may enable these animals to find a loving home. Along with many acts of kindness you do daily, this will truly make you powerful and a giver of life and honor Mother Nature.
