Headlights are there to be used

It was a dark (but not stormy) day. I was about to pull off a side street onto College. The street, being wet with rain, was a shiny dark gray.
Suddenly a car that was on College headed for me. It was dark gray. Its lights were not on. In other words, the car was invisible to me.
I could have bought the farm that day. To a younger generation who may not understand this idiom, it means dead. Drivers — whether your car is gray, black, white or red — use your lights! Day or night. You don’t want to buy the farm.
