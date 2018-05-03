The other side of the Starbucks story

The condemnation of Starbucks, in Philadelphia, because a store manger asked two black men to leave the store because they were loitering is absurd. Starbucks is in the business to sell products, not to pay for space and heat so people can hang. In addition, the two men in question did not comply with police to leave.
Starbucks does more for our society than any group of protesters. At the expense of stockholders, the corporation offers employees health care, medical, job training and the opportunity to purchase shares of stock. To condemn a company that employees over 150,000 people due to one perceived small goof is dumb.
Protesters need to know that America has morally grown over the last 50 years and racism is no longer a fabric of this country. If protesters want to help, they can go to Chicago where 762 young blacks were killed in 2016 because of opiates and lack of parental control. The head of Starbucks should have supported the store manager; she should sue the company for defamation.
