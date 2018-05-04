Olympia Symphony Orchestra closes year in style

Olympia has a real gem in the Olympia Symphony Orchestra, and Sunday’s last concert of the season proved it. It was a celebration of their 65th anniversary. They opened with Mozart’s Overture to Don Giovanni, and then beautifully performed the world premiere of a piece written by one of their very own violists, Austin Schlichting, whose grandfather was the Symphony’s first conductor.
The stage was packed for the second half, as they performed Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, accompanied by the Timberline High School Symphonic Choir, the Olympia Choral Society, and four outstanding soloists.
It was an absolutely brilliant performance, and the sold-out crowd leapt to their feet as the last note sounded. More than one audience member had tears running down their face at the beauty of the performance, and the incredible opportunity the Symphony provided for musicians and audience members, young and old.
Thank you OSO for another fine year.
Comments