Missing Middle and farmland preservation

Like 51 percent of Olympians, I live in a single-family home. I support the potential changes to my neighborhood that the Missing Middle proposals could bring. The proposals hold to benefits for us all —the possibility of a few more affordable units and protecting farmland by keeping housing growth in our cities.
The future will mean population growth and thus the need for more housing. It is possible and desirable to put that housing in the urban areas of Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey and a growing Yelm. The Missing Middle impacts established neighborhoods by allowing for some of that new housing to be in the midst of existing single-family homes and duplexes. Most importantly, these new units in existing neighborhoods can help absorb a part of the housing demand that might otherwise spill into our nearby farmland, land I want to see protected.
Our region has an enduring tradition of family farms. These farms improve our environment, nourish us, and sustain the economy of our community by keeping our food dollars right here. Let’s keep the farmland in production, not in housing. Support the Missing Middle proposal.
Comments