SNAP program needs full funding

Hard to imagine that those who represent us in Congress would actually pass legislation that increases hunger in America. At a time when 1 in 5 children are living in poverty, and working families often struggle to put food on the table, Congress needs to step in to make a positive difference. Start by fully funding the SNAP program that not only helps people put food on the table, but often provides a ladder out of poverty. The current Farm Bill would be a chute deeper into poverty. It is time for Congress to quit playing chutes and ladders with the poor and focus on ending hunger in the world’s richest country.
