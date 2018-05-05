Mental illness does not mean violence

The April 26 editorial cartoon shows Toronto, Nashville and Parkland linked by “The Common Thread” of mental illness. Yes, these particular senseless murders apparently involved mental illness. But the implication is that this is true in all mass shootings, making mental illness a fearsome thing to be avoided and stamped out.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has been working on ending the stigma of mental illness, but this cartoon indicates we have a long way to go. The No. 1 misbelief is that mental illness means violence. Not so! People with mental illness are far more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators of it.
My son has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. I’ve seen him lose his temper twice in his 40+-year adult life, but I’ve never seen him deliberately harm anything. He is so anti-violent that he insists I chase flies outdoors instead of swatting them.
People with mental illness can react to this stigma with shame, unwilling to admit they may be ill and avoiding the treatment needed.
Mental illnesses are brain illnesses, not character weaknesses, not a choice, not someone’s fault. I’ve known hundreds of people with major mental illness. Almost all have been nice people and good friends.
If the cartoonist’s intention was to focus on the need for more and better treatment (and research into causes) of mental illness, hurrah, I’m all for it and applaud the effort. I just don’t want my friends and family harmed in the effort to save others.
