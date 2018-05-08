Rational thinking lost on death penalty

It is hard to believe that Washington state still has the death penalty as part of the legal system There was increasing support for Senate Bill 6052, but it failed to go beyond the House Rules Committee. The practice continues despite not accomplishing its purpose.
The death penalty’s resilience seems to be rooted in the idea that someone has to be sacrificed when crime is committed. At the political level this manifests as politicians not wanting to be soft on crime and prosecutors trying to get a conviction despite questionable evidence.
The determination to execute exists despite confusion over the lethal chemicals involved and a desire to kill terminally ill and aged inmates. This testifies to the involvement of our lower human instincts — the capacity for rational thinking has gone to sleep on this is issue. Why we execute should be seen within the broader context of a society that seeks an outlet for aggression. The need to build more nuclear weapons, cutting funding to the most vulnerable of our citizens and living in a social/ political climate of fear and distrust are all connected.
We kill people on death row despite the emotional and financial cost because the culture demands a scapegoat. The unequal application of the death sentence to the less fortunate of society in a long drawn out process demands stopping this practice. We need justice but with an alternative to executing/ killing someone that involves restoration and not blatant retribution. Please contact your legislator!
Comments