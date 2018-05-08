More women leaders needed in society

Women work better together. The media portrays women as pitted against one another rather than allies. Men talk more during meetings while women are more apt to be interrupted. What would a world full of women leaders look like?
Companies need to implement mandates requiring management to place women in upper management positions reflective of the companies’ overall female population. Is this a tough sell? Probably. People in general are reluctant to change.
Many professions are made up of a heavy proportion of women, such as nurses, teachers, and social workers. Even in these professions, management is often made up of mainly men. Management then makes decisions on behalf of their employees and whether, implicitly or not, make decisions directly affecting women. It makes sense for someone with similar traits to make decisions for you.
What can companies do? First, companies need to recognize if there is an unfair balance of power, favoring one gender. If there is a disproportionate number of men in power, the company needs to consider if this is causing problems for employees, starting with low-level employees. After determining where management is lacking women, companies need to offer job shadowing opportunities to women so they can gain the same skills as men in management. Men will not lose their current positions to women, and women can benefit from learning management skills for future employment.
I do not know about you, but I can’t stand hearing the phrase, “it’s a man’s world” one more time.
Comments