Council ducks responsibility on isthmus

Thank you for your recent editorial regarding the isthmus. You fairly laid out the contours of the long-simmering dispute. You write it would be wrong for opponents of the Views on 5th project to litigate merely to delay, and that city council may have been wrong to not buy the derelict “Mistake,” as many in the public expected when voting to approve the Metropolitan Park District.
We are litigating because we believe that errors were made by the city in approving the project. The court is the proper place for citizens to seek redress for mistakes made by city government, The city council has removed themselves from direct participation in these kinds of decisions by delegating complete authority to staff.
We believe that the city council did make a mistake in not buying the building before it was sold to the developer and California partners for $6.8 million. We believe that several council members were sincere in in their commitment to buy the building, but we needed four votes.
We remain skeptical that the project is financially feasible under normal investment circumstances. We also believe that state help is still possible to acquire and remove the tower if the city decides to do so.
This is the key parcel needed to perfect and protect the views to and from America’s most magnificent Capitol Campus setting. We are frustrated and disappointed that city council has bowed out of the most important land-use decision of our generation.
(Reilly is the chair of Oloympia Capitol Park Foundation)
