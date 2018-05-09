‘Heads in the ground” attitude disservice to fighting climate change

Another Earth Day has passed as well as our community’s own wondrous appreciation for our planet’s plants and creatures in the Procession of the Species. We may now put our heads back into the ground like the human ostriches we are as Climate Change rages on.
We pursue moments at the beach, forest beauty, and capturing sights of birds, butterflies, and wildlife. Sharing nature brings families closer, adding joy and meaning to our lives. But these moments are slipping away. I most vividly saw this on a recent trip to Florida where beaches have shrunk in size drastically. Can we imagine an earth where we or our children will not be able to take children or grandchildren to the beach because there is none?
Our planet continues to warm, creating a daily game of Russian roulette weather events that we spend billions of dollars rebuilding and sandbagging when we could have solved the problem. What will it take until our rich country and its individuals are shook into doing something big to lower carbon dioxide levels? We have already experienced tremendous floods, fire, storm surges, drought, mud slides, and three devastating hurricanes recently. As temperatures continue to rise, the scenarios are truly frightening. What will it take to get our heads out of the sand?
