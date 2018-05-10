Mental health evaluations need to be better

Could the Waffle House murders been prevented from even happening? This latest public shooting caught my attention and emitted a soul-weary sigh from me. It reminds me of a similar incident that happened nearly a decade ago in Skagit County; one Isaac Zamora decided one day to shoot and kill six people, although, unfortunately, up until that point he wasn’t labeled “ a danger to himself or others.” These men both have similar backgrounds when it came to needing help psychologically as well as in the aspect of possessing firearms, although clearly the alleged shooter in the aforementioned Waffle House murders had more guns than general common sense. It has also been reported that there had been two prior offenses involving that man, one even occurring near the White House lawn!
Someone tell me how many more people have to die in order for the laws to change regarding admitting those who are seriously unstable into psychiatric facilities? Isaac’s mother tried numerous times to have her son admitted to one of those wards, but was told repeatedly that he was not a danger to himself or others, and he wasn’t — yet. But that changed awful quick, didn’t it?
Although this current incident happened half a country away from here, does anyone care enough to change the restrictions mentioned in the latter case in regards to keeping the sane people safe? I sure do.
