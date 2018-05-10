‘Mistake by the Lake’ eye-sore with isthmus clearing

I am writing to express what many of us feel as we drive or walk across the isthmus in recent weeks: With the old buildings coming down, we can now see the emerging contours of a great open space, which we couldn’t see before. And because we can now see the contours of that open space, we see with even greater clarity and urgency that the ‘Mistake by the Lake’ must come down, both to fulfill a grand historical plan for the Capitol Campus and to give Washington’s citizens and visitors a place to gather and enjoy the glorious view of the sound and the Olympics in perpetuity.
As travelers well know, great cities and towns have a beautiful and vibrant public space at the heart of the community. I urge residents and lawmakers to visit the isthmus and think of what it can be -- a unified space benefiting citizens and visitors, and not an amenity for a developer’s real estate plan. Without that long view, the Mistake will loom as an out-sized reminder of the city’s and state’s inability to fulfill historic plans and a missed opportunity to fulfill a grand vision for our beautiful capital city.
