‘Real Life Adventures’ isn’t real life

My attention was called to the comic strip "Real Life Adventures," published May 3, in which the character bemoaned his daughter's chosen field of forestry, saying "the way things are going, she's not real sure there'll be any trees left by the time she graduates." Comic strips are fiction. I get that. I just don't find this fiction entertaining.
The reality is that despite growing population and increasing demand for wood products, the total volume of trees grown here in the U.S. increased by 50 percent from 1953 to 2011. Here in Washington, through ownership and regulation, we have preserved over half our forests — forever. Working forests form the other half, supporting 107,000 workers, supplying wood products to a growing world and reforesting harvested areas to provide new forests for the next generation of wood products.
Bottom line, that fictional daughter in the comic strip has a great future ahead of her — she should really stay in forestry.
Comments