We can blame gender expectations for wage gap

Women are paid less than men in our society. (Let’s put aside whether you believe this is true. This short writing by a stranger won’t change your mind.)
We know the common arguments – women don’t go into the same high-paying careers as men do, women take more time off for family purposes, etc. What about society’s role?
From the minute your baby daughter begins to understand the world around her, she learns about gender roles. By age 6, psychologists believe children are “experts” at understanding gender cues.
Even unintentionally, girls are often taught they are confined by rules. This is shown through more structured play and social expectations — don’t get dirty, don’t argue, keep your voice down!
These expectations of girls create women who are afraid to cause a fuss or advocate for themselves — women who wait, day after day, for recognition in the workplace. Men, raised with different gender expectations, are more likely to ask for salary increases and promotions.
How does this play out? Men climb higher and faster than their female peers – thus contributing to the wage gap (the one that really does exist).
How can you fix it? If your female employee has the same qualifications and performance as your male employee, pay them the same — even if he asked for a raise and she didn’t. Confront and dismiss your biases. Finally, put in time and effort to track your employees’ performance and hours, and give credit where credit is due.
