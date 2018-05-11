Vintage music suffers with lose of Williams

We lost a very valuable person this month and he went without much fanfare. However, when he lived and shared his music, he got lots of fanfare in his lifetime. “Wrinkles of Washington” has been an important musical revue-type entertainment for Thurston County citizens since 1995, and Robert Williams was a person who expanded that “razz-a-ma-tazz” type of happy music.
I’m not only mentioning Robert, but all of the people who shared their talent with us. If you were lucky, you saw a lot of the shows while also contributing to the needs of the less fortunate citizens in our county. Many of you like more sophisticated entertainment, with big names and fanfare, but you who love the serene quality of Broadway, love or Western will not only miss Robert and others, but the nostalgia that keeps us anchored to our “tried and true” values.
Comments