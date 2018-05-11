Olympia needs a full-service airport

As a former resident of Walla Walla, I am, indeed, new to this beautiful city in terms of life quality and growth. On my first day in this town, I did not realize there is a regional airport but no flights coming in and out of it. Whereas Walla Walla, Yakima, and Spokane do have airports that serve full-time commercial flights, shouldn’t Olympia have said flights, too?
I am certainly aware residents will want such thing to never happen because of the incessant noise coming from the planes and so on. Even so, we need an airport that relieves the flight traffic congestion SeaTac International Airport is already suffering from.
In summary, having our city have a fully functional regional airport is a great idea in terms of enhancing our community (including our businesses and residents) and the state, as well.
Comments