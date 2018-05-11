Older Americans Month 2018: Engage at every age

Across the country, older Americans are taking part in activities that promote wellness and social connection. They are sharing their wisdom and experience with future generations, and they are giving back to enrich their communities.
This year’s Older Americans Month theme, “Engage at Every Age,” emphasizes the importance of being active and involved, no matter where or when you are in life. You are never too old (or too young) to participate in activities that can enrich your physical, mental, and emotion well-being.
The Washington State Council on Aging recognizes May 2018 as the Older Americans Month and wish to recognize how older adults in our area are engaging with friends and family, and through various community activities. For instance, Mona Ray Fish, age 87, has been active at the Toledo Senior Center for 33 years! She is currently volunteering full-time at the new thrift store, A Second Time Around Thrift, that benefits the five senior centers and one nutritional site in Lewis County.
We encourage you to get involved by joining ACL and AoA in celebrating by participating in the Selfie Challenge! Simply take a selfie or have someone take your photo and tweet it with the hashtag #OAM18.
(Ford is a member of the Lewis Thurston Mason Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board and WA State Council on Aging)
Comments