We need nudging to clean energy

For thousands of years, people used horses to get around and fire to light the night. But as populations increased, waste from horses became unbearable and using heat to produce light kept fireman busy. The replacement of horses by fossil fuel-powered cars elevated the quality of urban life (although not welcomed by folks making their living from horses.) Heating homes from fossil fuels was cleaner and safer than using stoves. Focused on those benefits, our predecessors probably had little reason to notice the environmental damages that would ultimately result.
Human knowledge accumulates, and now we know better. Fossil fuels, while providing luxuries unimaginable before the 20th century, release carbon into the atmosphere when burned. That carbon now is poised to wreak havoc on our children by raising sea-levels (inundating coastal cities), acidifying oceans (harming fisheries), increasing the intensity of storms (destroying infrastructure), and exacerbating droughts (threatening agriculture).
But just as we transitioned to energy sources that served us better in the past, we can do so again. We have the technology and the smarts to match renewable energy sources with their efficient use to maintain comfort and convenience without destroying the planet. But transitions are difficult, and this one needs nudging to make sure we get there before the damage wrought by our angry atmosphere becomes irreversible. A fee on carbon — coupled with a dividend back to families — will provide that nudge, getting us toward energy systems that don’t destroy the planet with a minimum of dislocation.
