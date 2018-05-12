My method for dealing with moles

I read with interest the article “How to take out the wily moles” in the April 30 edition of The Olympian.
On my 2.5 acres I can usually figure on three or four moles as unwelcome residents. Over the years I have tried a multitude of methods to rid my land of these pests.
Somewhere, a few years ago, I read to use human urine down their mounds. I guess it is because they are lonely creatures and consider their territory to be their exclusive domain. Apparently, they are not fighters, so with another mole marking what they consider their “home,” they figure rather than fight, it’s best to just move on. Works for me.
