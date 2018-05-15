Who’s saying yes to assault weapons

Whether it’s a gun with a ‘bump stock,’ an AR-15 or any other military-type large-capacity rifle, I do not want them in the hands of anyone other than those in the military, in combat, fighting for their lives. Be on notice that I did not say those fighting for our freedom. That hokey-pokey has worn out it’s welcome long ago.
Second amendment or not, no one can claim they need an assault rifle to protect themselves from the government taking over their life or livelihood. What would the owners of such guns do if the police or FBI showed up at their door and demanded their assault weapons be turned in? Would they shoot first and suffer the consequences later?
Target practice? For what purpose? Who’s the intended target?
Hunting? Hunting what animal (other than another human) requires an AR-15? Bison? Water Buffalo? Elephant?
Just for fun? Yeah, but that’s not in the Second Amendment.
Who are all those toting assault rifles protecting? Us? Isn’t that what the military is supposed to be doing? Just not here. Or very well.
