Homeless encampments just a bad dream?

I awoke this morning from a terrible nightmare. I was driving through a downtown area and saw no less than five business doorways adorned with plastic tarps and sleeping bags. A few blocks later, in the middle of downtown near a bus station, I saw the same arrangement, only larger. It was a big mess, with a lot full of shopping carts, old bicycles and garbage strewn everywhere.
I parked and began walking in another area of that downtown. I came across several people in yellow vests with scoops and other pick-up apparatus. I told them I thought it was nice for their city to have such a dedication to picking up in downtown. They said their main goal was feces patrol, cleaning up each morning after those who live on the streets downtown. When I asked if the situation downtown was subsiding, they answered with “It gets a little worse each day.”
I then asked if the residents of their city care about the situation. They answered with “It seems not. It’s just a place they try to avoid.”
As I grew fully awake, and slowed down my breathing, I smiled, realizing how blessed I was to not be living in the town in my nightmare. (I don’t have the solution, but this is not the answer.)
