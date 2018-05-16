Brewery property prime for housing

I am fairly new to Olympia so do not know all of the ins and outs of the old brewery property in Tumwater. I drive past that often now that my father moved to Tumwater and cannot help but think that it would be a great spot for housing.
Given the increase in population expected in Thurston County over the next two decades, a mixed use development to include various levels of housing as well as some services such as grocery would fill some of those needs. It would also be on transit lines. Has this been discussed as an option?
