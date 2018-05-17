Even poor people need food

Monday, May 14, was the first day of the Poor People’s Campaign. In Olympia, 200 people marched down Capitol Way as millions of families struggle just to get by and as leaders in Congress are debating a bill that would actually take away food from people who are already struggling.
If the new draft Farm Bill passes, it would undermine SNAP (formerly known as “Food Stamps”) through a series of harsh new requirements. Last year, 929,000 Washington residents received food benefits, that is 1 in 8 of the state population. Congress is putting an unreasonable emphasis on so-called “work requirements” knowing that it will limit who can receive food assistance. Cutting people off from access to food doesn’t help them find work or help make ends meet: it just leaves them hungry.
Congressman Denny Heck should not only say “no” to cuts to SNAP, but also say “yes” to expanding this program that helps people get out of poverty. There is no reason to take food away from people who are already struggling — our community deserves better.
