An idea to tackle homelessness

I continually read about the homelessness problems in downtown Olympia.
I then ask myself how long can this go on until downtown Olympia is nothing but streets with boarded up stores and offices with no one there.
The homeless problem, as I understand it, is partly economic and also a matter of mental health issues. The recent rise in the cost of apartment rentals and lack of unskilled jobs also is a contributing factor.
We cannot shelter the homeless indefinitely. My thinking is to provide shelter in something like the older military barracks. They would be two stories high with a recreation room between each wing, with toilets and showers in each of the four wings. The wings would be segregated by gender. A separate building would be set up as a mess hall with recreational space and a medical facility. These buildings are not designed for long-term living but as a path back to society.
The services provided would include realistic job training, medical care and mental health treatment. The facility would have ‘round-the-clock security and staff.
This approach would be a shared responsibility, including, city, county, state and federal participation. We must do more than find a place for these people to sleep on a cold night. This problem is only going to get worst. We must remember, these are people who once had a place in society. They had family, friends and a job. Now those are gone and they need help.
