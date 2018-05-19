Let’s maintain instead building new

Who doesn’t like a new facility? Attorney Allen Miller’s support for a new courthouse certainly argues for one.
But putting aside the issue of parking and future expansion, one look at the present courthouse/jail complex shows a county’s failure to maintain the present structure over time. One look at the exterior, roof, gutters, etc., shows a county apparently willing to let buildings fall into disrepair. Why would anyone support a new building when they don’t maintain those built with taxpayer dollars?
Their apparent practice or malpractice, if you will, appears to be to allow facilities to degrade and then use such intentional results to justify the need for new. I, for one, object.
Comments