Gun control not the answer for school shootings

299,999,999 privately-owned guns harmed nobody on Friday. Because one sick kid in Texas shoots up a school, every gun owner in the U.S. must give up gun ownership?
If the liberal media would stop giving these kids instant fame, the shootings would stop. The NRA is not the problem. It is not the honest gun owner. It is the media-driven “If it bleeds, it leads” sensationalism. It boils down to advertising dollars and broadcasts watched. Getting a moment in the national spotlight for killing your classmates is now vogue. Seeing if you can get the highest score on a computer game has now become reality in our nation’s schools.
Thank goodness there was a hero school resource officer on site. He saved the day. Most schools are not so lucky, however. The average police response time is 10 minutes nationally. Suppose one of the two teachers killed would have been armed, trained, and willing to protect. The day’s events could have ended much sooner and several of the kids killed would be alive today.
We don’t need “Gun Free Zones.” We need to arm, train, and reward school staff members that stand up and loudly say, “Not on my watch!” It is the only sensible answer to this national crisis.
