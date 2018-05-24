I won't take sides In Israel-Palestine conflict

I won't take sides in a land where Israelis treat Palestinians as second-class human beings, and Palestinians elect an Iranian terrorist network for its leadership. And I won't call that land "holy" that is stained with the blood of siblings who hate each other.
When children fight in a sandbox, their parent doesn't get in the sand and take sides. She lets them work through their tantrum, making sure they don't get any sticks or stones. So our response to the Israel-Palestine conflict should be simply not to participate in the madness, and to ensure that no more weapons are shipped to either party.
After so many centuries, these siblings should be capable of living on the same land and sharing the same capital city. Jews and Palestinians are children of Abraham, their languages are cognates of one another, their scriptures contain the same patriarchs, and even the same name for God: 'Al in Arabic, 'El in Hebrew.
I will honor both sides when they lay down their weapons, meet together to meditate for peace, and share mutual service projects for the poor and hungry. But taking sides in this conflict only fuels negative polarizing energy.
We are one human family. It's grow-up time for the siblings in the sandbox.
