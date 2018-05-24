The downtown experience

Last night my husband and I attended the most recent Harlequin play (wonderful, by the way) in downtown Olympia. We have been season ticket holders for years and have watched as the homeless and/or disenfranchised have seemed to take over the city sidewalks and parking lot near the theater.
Last night I had to literally step over a man sleeping or passed out against the theater wall with his legs across the sidewalk as people with him sat by and watched. I love taking friends from out of town to our wonderful Harlequin theater and when we have to pick our way around groups sitting, smoking and blocking the sidewalk, I am embarrassed for our city.
I know homelessness is a huge problem. And opioid addiction. While our community is working to solve this issue, we also need to make our downtown feel welcoming and safe. I ask the city council and city police if they are working on a solution to this problem?
