In today's world, science is activism

Science is humanity’s tool for revealing the truth. Denying the truth doesn’t change it.
Dr. Robert Wielgus, formerly of the Large Carnivore Conservation Laboratory at Washington State University, found that wolves and livestock can coexist. Wolves do not naturally hunt livestock. Killing wolves does not decrease livestock predations; killing alters pack sociality impacting cooperative hunting and the number of breeding pairs leading to more predation on livestock. These findings did not align with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s lethal policy and betray public lands grazing.
Wolves hunt cooperatively in family units or packs. This social unit of diverse individuals with hierarchy and social structure facilitates cooperative hunting, a socially complex division of labor and role specialization increasing the success of both group and individual. This increases access to food with decreased risk to the individual, and is linked to intelligence, social organization, and sociality or the degree individuals in an animal population form cooperative societies.
Cooperative hunting is also called social predation, and is not unique to wolves, it is ever-present in humans. It’s sadly ironic that Dr. Wielgus, a predator aficionado, fell victim to social predation. Human social predators embrace the pack mentality, rarely having the courage to act alone. They prey on other humans and are known for the traits of egocentrism and aggressive social mannerisms. Dr. Wielgus was depredated by social predators; agency professionals, legislators, community members-whose self interests they deemed more important than truth.
Industry and agency refused to recognize the scientific truth. Instead of adapting, they chose to kill the messenger.
Comments