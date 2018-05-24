City Council is not fooling park lovers

To correct John R. Van Eenwyk’s April 26 letter about how our parklands are funded, I offer these facts:
The perception that City Council approved building a water tower in the LBA Woods with Metropolitan Park District funding or other tax money earmarked for parks — and did so after the LBA Woods became parkland — is entirely inaccurate.
The Morse-Merryman Water Reservoir project has been in the public work’s plans since 2004 to address the city’s 1.2 million gallon water shortfall. In 2013, the city acquired 4.89 acres of the 79-acre “Trillium” property for the tank and access road from owner-developer D.R. Horton. This acreage was acquired through the Washington State Drinking Water Revolving Fund program and the Environmental Protection Agency and is being repaid through the drinking water utility (the fees Olympia residents pay for city drinking water). Three years later, in 2016, the city acquired 74.3 acres of “Trillium” for parkland.
When the City Council voted to acquire the second parcel of the LBA Woods — the 74-acre parcel known as “Bentridge” — they voted to purchase 59.2 acres of the parcel for parkland. The 10 acres fronting Boulevard Road were acquired for residential and commercial development through general funds.
The proposed Log Cabin Extension Road project has been in the Thurston Regional Planning Council’s Regional Transportation Plans and City of Olympia’s Capital Facilities Plan since the 1990s. The 4.91 acres of right-of-way is being acquired through Transportation Impact Fees.
Perhaps Olympia’s park lovers should ask the City Council to fund a feasibility study of alternative routes.
