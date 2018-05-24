Legislation addressing opioid addiction needs support

Opioid abuse is now a public health crisis in this country and demands crisis attention. In 2016, more than 42,000 people died of opioid overdoses. Only 10 percent of those in need of specialty treatment for substance use disorders are able to access it. For the second year in a row, life expectancy in the United States went down.
In the spring of 2016, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington) introduced S.2680, the Mental Health Reform Act of 2016, updating mental and substance use disorder programs. This bill is now moving in the Senate.
Recently, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings introduced the Comprehensive Addiction Resources Emergency (CARE) Act to begin treating the opioid crisis like the critical public health emergency it is. This provides $100 billion in federal funding over 10 years, to assist states, counties, cities and tribal governments in the treatment and prevention of opioid addiction.
In the last legislative session, Washington passed the Secure Medicine Return Act which is a key part of addressing the opioid epidemic. Many addicts get started by taking unused and unneeded opioids from family medicine cabinets. Our Secure Return program should get those unneeded pills out of that source. The new funding bill addresses disposal too, but should not affect our program.
It is crucial that the two bills addressed above should move through Congress promptly to get the whole country moving to save lives from opiod addiction. Please encourage our Senators and Representatives to support them.
