Missing Middle doesn’t address affordability just density

Missing Middle is a bailout for failing developers, not a plan for affordable housing. According to Thurston County’s office of Housing and Urban Development, families need to make $76,300 to live in Olympia.
While the plan may increase density, this isn’t how you address affordability; simply building more housing isn’t the solution, or Seattle would be the most affordable city in the state. When given free rein, developers build profitable luxury and boutique housing.
Missing Middle opposition is based in facts:
▪ Fee giveaways will result in higher taxes and higher rents as the city foots the bill for infrastructure, such as sewers and sidewalks.
▪ Some claim Olympia doesn’t have starter homes to demolish. My neighborhood is full of one- or two-bedroom homes. I live in one. My neighborhood was given as an example of an area where Missing Middle could be used to “increase density.”
▪ While more affordable housing would address homelessness, Missing Middle does not actually build affordable housing.
▪ Missing Middle has completely cut out neighborhoods from the process; no neighborhood associations support Missing Middle, and there is a pending lawsuit over the city’s attempt to bypass the public process.
Missing Middle and its proponents are hoping that the citizens of Olympia miss the memo, as that’s the only way this ridiculous bailout plan will ever see the light of day.
The Planning Commission should scrap this plan and address affordability and equity. Alternatively, one simple change to the current plan would make it make sense: 25 percent mandated housing affordability.
