Service dog and comfort animal not the same

I recently traveled to St. Augustine, Florida, on American Airlines.
When connecting from Charlotte, North Carolina, I was told that the couple next to me had a “service dog,” and the attendant asked if I minded. I replied, “Not at all. ... I have experienced that a couple of times.” When I got to my aisle seat, a woman was sitting in it with her husband next to her and a dog as big as me was sitting in the window seat! The attendant told them that the dog had to be on the floor, and the poor thing was so big that it could hardly fit.
I was asked to move to the back of the plane and in a middle seat! I said that I would rather have the seat that I had reserved and paid for a month ago, so the woman glared at me and moved. Thank goodness the flight was only an hour and a half, because it was all that man could do to control his “friend.”
Neither the man nor woman who owned the dog were visually or physically challenged. Their dog was in fact a “comfort animal!” Why all of a sudden are comfort animals such a necessity? Where were all of these people in need 10 years ago?
I guess I shouldn’t complain — it was only a dog, and could’ve been a “comfort peacock!”
I will try to never again fly with American Airlines. Preferred customer? Hmmm.
